Samsung launches Galaxy Book 3 Ultra, Galaxy Book 3 and Book 3 Pro: First look and full specs

At the Unpacked 2023 event, Samsung unveiled 5 new laptops in the Galaxy Book 3 lineup. These devices include – Galaxy Book 3 Ultra, Galaxy Book 3 Pro, Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360, Galaxy Book 3 and Galaxy Book 3 360. The star of the show was the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra that brings the latest 13th Gen Intel Core i9 processor, Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, studio quality dual mic, AKG Quad speaker, and more.

The Galaxy Book 3 Ultra comes in 16-inch in Graphite, the Galaxy Book 3 Pro comes in 14-inch and 16-inch Graphite and Beige colour options, and the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 available in 16-inch with 5G connectivity options and Graphite and Beige colour options. Samsung has announced that the Galaxy Book 3 Pro and Pro 360 will come into select markets starting on February 17, followed by Galaxy Book 3 Ultra starting on February 22.

The Galaxy Book 3 Ultra features ultra-high-performance computing, while the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 features a 2-in-1 convertible form factor with S Pen functionality, and the Galaxy Book 3 Pro features thin and light, mobility-first clamshell design. The base variant or the Galaxy Book 3 is designed for users who are multi-taskers and always on the go.

When compared to its predecessor, the Galaxy Book 3 series offers ultra-high performance computing with an upgraded CPU, GPU, display and more. On the hardware front, the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra features the latest 13th Gen Intel Core i9 processor as well as the NVIDIA RTX GeForce 4070 Laptop GPU11. It is also the very first time that Samsung's Dynamic AMOLED 2X display is available in any Galaxy Book. It is featured in the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra and also the Pro series. The 3K (2880x1800) resolution shows fine detail and the adaptive 120Hz refresh rate offers a smooth viewing experience.

The Galaxy Book 3 Ultra and Pro series come with a new quad speaker system that Samsung claims delivers "clear, high notes and a rich bass sound". The new Galaxy Book 3 series also offers studio quality dual microphones along with AI Noise Canceling that Samsung claims captures voice and reduces background noise. There's also the Studio Mode that offers "improved visuals with lighting correction, auto-framing, eye contact correction and smooth backgrounds."

The Galaxy Book 3 series also offers a connected experience that is both intuitive and familiar. Users can simply link to Windows / Microsoft Phone Link, including all new on-the-go productivity features, to experience seamless phone-to-PC connectivity across operating systems. Or users can simply link to Windows / Microsoft Phone Link's Recent Websites, to continue web sessions from phone to PC.

With the Galaxy Book 3 series, users can also move seamlessly between multiple screens across different devices with no disruptions. The Samsung Multi Control feature lets users control their PC, Galaxy Tab and now also the Galaxy smartphone with the Galaxy Book 3 series' keyboard and trackpad. The feature helps to copy and paste or drag-and-drop between devices. There's also a Second Screen feature that turns your Galaxy Tab into an additional monitor with a single click.