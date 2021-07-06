Samsung launches Galaxy F22 in India at Rs 12,499 but is it worth buying?

Samsung Galaxy F22 is the latest smartphone in India's budget segment. It is essentially the Galaxy A22, assuming a new identity in India with slight changes in the design. Samsung's F-series has been about a good mix of specifications, and this one brings a MediaTek processor, a 6000mAh battery, and a 90Hz display for under Rs 15,000. But if you take a look at the existing offerings on the market right now, you have some interesting options. In fact, you can get a 5G phone for a little more money.

Samsung's new Galaxy F22 is your run-of-the-mill phone. That is because nothing is outstanding here. But that does not mean it is a bad phone. Its specifications are good enough for a phone around this price, so let us take a look at what it brings to the table and how that is worth your money. Before that, let us get the price and sale details of the Galaxy F22 out of our way.

Samsung Galaxy F22 price in India

The Samsung Galaxy F22 costs Rs 12,499 for the variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal memory, and Rs 14,499 for the variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone comes in Denim Black and Denim Blue colours, and the first sale begins at 12 pm on July 13 from Flipkart.

Samsung Galaxy F22 specifications

On the Galaxy F22, you get a 6.4-inch HD+ sAMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. There is a water-drop-style notch on the top of the display, and it houses a 13-megapixel camera for selfies. Powering the phone is an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 processor with up to 6GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. There is also a microSD card slot to expand the storage. The phone runs Android 11 with OneUI Core 3.1 skin on top.

You have a 48-megapixel primary camera on the back along with an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, a 2-megapixel depth-sensing camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. There is Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, 4G VoLTE, among other connectivity options on the Samsung Galaxy F22. Keeping the lights on is a 6000mAh battery that charges at up to 15W through a USB-C port.

Samsung Galaxy F22 vs Realme Narzo 30 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

The biggest rival to the Samsung Galaxy F22 is the Realme Narzo 30. The Narzo 30 has a Full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, but it is an LCD. You will have to choose between AMOLED and Full-HD resolution here. The Narzo 30 uses a Helio G95 processor, and it is significantly better than the Helio G80 SoC that you have on the Galaxy F22. It, too, has a 48-megapixel camera on the back. However, you get a 16-megapixel camera on the Narzo 30, which is supposed to be better. Realme's selfie cameras are generally good, and I am expecting no less from the Narzo 30. This phone has a slightly smaller 5000mAh battery, but you get faster 30W charging here, and that is better.

Another competitor to the Galaxy F22 is the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10. Now, the Redmi Note 10 is hands-down, a bang-for-the-buck phone. It has a Full-HD+ Super AMOLED display but without the 90Hz refresh rate. A choice again. This phone uses a Snapdragon 678 processor, which is a dramatically better processor in terms of performance and graphics handling than the Helio G80 that powers the Samsung Galaxy F22. The front and rear cameras on the Redmi Note 10 are the same as those on the Galaxy F22. It has a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging, which is better than what you get on the Galaxy F22. Redmi Note 10 has stereo speakers, which you will not find on the Galaxy F22.

For Rs 12,499, you have better options on the market than the Samsung Galaxy F22.