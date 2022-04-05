Samsung launches Galaxy S20 FE 2022 edition at a relatively cheaper price tag

Samsung silently launches the Galaxy S20 FE 2022 in South Korea. The smartphone is almost identical to the original the Galaxy S20 FE 5G, which debuted in September 2020. The new Samsung smartphone just carries a lower price tag than its predecessor. Some of the key features of the new Galaxy S20 FE 2022 include -- a 120Hz Super AMOLED display, a triple rear camera system, a 4,500mAh battery, and an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset.

The Galaxy S20 FE 2022 comes in only one variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage at KRW 699,600, which roughly translates to around Rs 43,600. It comes in three colour options -- Cloud White, Cloud Lavender, and Cloud Navy. Currently, the Galaxy S20 FE 2022 has only arrived in the South Korean market. The company hasn't revealed details related to global or Indian availability.

It is likely that the Galaxy S20 FE 2022 will hit the Indian market soon, since all the previous generation FE phones were unveiled in the country. The Galaxy S20 FE 5G was announced in March 2021 at a starting price of Rs 55,999. India also got the Galaxy S20 FE 4G option at a starting price of Rs 44,999. The Galaxy S21 FE 5G was announced in India earlier this year at a price of Rs 54,999 for the 128GB storage model and Rs 58,999 for the top-end 256GB option.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 2022 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 2022 is almost similar to the Galaxy S20 FE 5G. It comes packed with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded further via a microSD card. It runs on the Android 10 operating system.

On the camera front, the Samsung phone includes a triple camera system on the rear panel consisting of a 12-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens coupled with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens. On the front, the phone includes a 32-megapixel image sensor for selfies.

The phone includes several connectivity options, such as 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. There's also an in-display fingerprint sensor and Face ID support for security.