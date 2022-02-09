Samsung launches Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ under its new line of flagship phones

The new Galaxy phones have been Unpacked, and just like always, Samsung has managed to gain the attention of smartphone enthusiasts world over with its latest flagships. Three new phones by Samsung have seen the light of day in a launch event today - the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and the Galaxy S22 Ultra. As the series has always stood for, these are the best of what Samsung has to offer in smartphones.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is the ultimate flagship among the three. You can read all about the phone here. As for the other two, the Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy S22+ are meant to cater to those seeking a premium smartphone experience but do not want to spend top dollars for it. By premium, we mean a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, a 50-megapixel triple-lens camera and the most advanced processors.

But enough of the highlights, let us dive right in and have a look at the phones in more detail.

Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ price and availability

Samsung's new range of flagship phones will begin with the Galaxy S22, which has been priced at $799. The Galaxy S22+ has been priced at $999. The phones will be up for pre-orders starting today.

Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ specifications

There is little to differentiate between the two phones and hence we will club there specifications here for easier understanding. The biggest difference, and one that subsequently affects other differences, is a larger size of the Galaxy S22+ as compared to the Galaxy S22.

The vanilla model comes with a 6.1-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, which is a step-up from the regular AMOLED screens. This display adopts a 120Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, vision booster and an eye comfort shield with AI-based blue light control.

The Galaxy S22+ uses the same display, except it is larger, measuring 6.6-inch diagonally. Simultaneously, the phone is bigger as well, measuring at 75.8 x 157.4 x 7.6 mm and weighing 196 grams. In comparison, the Galaxy S22 measures 70.6 x 146 x 7.6mm and weighs 168 grams.

Correspondingly, the phones get their batteries too. The Galaxy S22 uses a 3,700mAh battery with a 25W wired fast charging support, while the Galaxy S22+ employs a 4,500mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging. Both the phones support 15W wireless charging as well as wireless PowerShare. Note that these 25W and 45W power adapters and data cables are sold separately.

The phones are powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset with 4nm processing. They run Android 12 based One UI 4.1 out-of-the-box. Connectivity options on the devices include 5G, LTE, WiFi (6E for S22+/ 6 for S22), WiFi Direct, Bluetooth 5.2 and features like Samsung Pay with NFC.

Optics on the phones include a 50-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 10-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and OIS. There is a 10-megapixel selfie shooter housed in punch-hole cutout at the front, with a f/2.2 aperture for more light intake.

So now we know what the new Galaxy S22 series will bring to India upon its launch but it will be crucial for their success how Samsung prices them in the country. We will share updates for the same as and when the phones arrive in India. So stay tuned to this space for more.

Developing story...