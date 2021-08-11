Samsung launches Galaxy Z Fold 3 with 7.6-inch Infinix Flex display, price starts at roughly Rs 1.3 lakh

Samsung has announced its all-new foldable flagship smartphone as the Galaxy Z Fold 3. The new Galaxy Z Fold 3 comes with several optimisations on the foldable form factor and their applications to provide a better foldable experience than the previous iterations.

Some of these optimisations include the first ever under-display camera on a foldable smartphone. Samsung has also teamed up with a number of partners to better the foldable experience on the Galaxy Z Fold 3. It further promises features like S-Pen support, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection and IPX81 water-resistance built.

Here is a look at what the new Samsung foldable smartphone has to offer.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 price and availability

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be available for sale starting August 27 in select Samsung markets including the US, Europe and Korea, at a price of $1,799.99 (Rs 1.3 lakh). It will retail in three colour options - Phantom Black, Phantom Green and Phantom Silver.

Those interested can pre-book the devices starting today, with an ongoing introductory offer of an additional one year of Samsung Care+24 protection. The service promises to cover the devices from accidental damage, including screen replacement, water damage and back cover replacement.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 specifications

The all-new Galaxy Z Fold 3 features an Armor Aluminum built and carries a 6.2-inch HD+ AMOLED 2X display that comes with a 120Hz refresh rate. When unfolded, this display measures 7.6-inch and features a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate.

The device is powered by a 5nm 64 bit octa-core processor and comes with 12GB RAM along with 256GB and 512GB internal storage options. It runs Android 11 OS that is expected to upgrade to Android 12 as and when it is available.

The new Galaxy smartphone will sport a triple-lens camera setup with three 12-megapixel lenses for ultra-wide, wide-angle and telephoto shots. At the front are two under-display selfie shooters, one on the cover display and another on the display inside. These include a 10-megapixel lens on the cover and a 4-megapixel lens on the inside.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 is backed by a 4400 mAh battery and weighs 271 grams, slightly less than the Galaxy Fold 2.