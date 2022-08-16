Samsung launches two new foldable phones in India: check price and offers

Following the global launch, Samsung launched the new fold and flip phones in India. These devices include Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4. In India, the Z Fold 4 starts at Rs 1,54,999 while the Z Flip 4 comes at a starting price of Rs 89,999. Both these foldable phones are now available for pre-order across all online and offline retail stores across the country.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 price in India

The flip comes in two variants -- 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB. The base model with 128GB storage has been launched at a price of Rs 89,999. The 256GB storage model comes at a price of Rs 94,999. The Bespoke Edition Edition offers glass colours and frame options that will be available on Samsung Live and Samsung Exclusive Stores for Rs 97,999. It comes in three colour options -- Bora Purple, Graphite and Pink Gold.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 price in India

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 comes in three variants in total. The variants include -- 12GB+256GB, 12GB+512GB and 12GB+1TB. As for the pricing, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 with 256GB storage comes at a price of Rs 1,54,999. The 512GB and 1TB models come at a price of Rs 1,64,999 and Rs 1,84,999, respectively. The phone comes in three colour options -- Graygreen, Beige and Phantom Black.

Launch offers

--Customers who pre-book Galaxy Z Fold 4 will be able to avail the Galaxy Watch4 Classic 46mm BT worth Rs 34999 at just Rs 2999. Samsung is also offering Rs 8,000 cashback on shopping with HDFC credit or debit cards or can avail Upgrade Bonus of Rs 8000.

--Customers who pre-book Galaxy Z Flip 4 will get Galaxy Watch4 Classic 42mm BT worth Rs 31999 at just Rs 2999. Additionally, customers can get Rs 7000 cashback using HDFC credit or debit cards or can avail Upgrade Bonus of Rs 7000.

Check out the specifications and features of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 here.

--Pre-book customers will also get 1 year of Samsung Care Plus worth Rs 11999 at just Rs 6000. They can also opt for No Cost EMI offer up to 24 months.

--Samsung also announced that customers who purchase Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 during Samsung Live before August 17 midnight, will get Wireless Charger Duo worth Rs 5199 free.

--Now, on purchase of Galaxy Z Flip 4 Bespoke Edition during Samsung Live before August 17 midnight, customers will get Slim Clear Cover worth Rs 2,000 along with Wireless Charger Duo absolutely free.

Notably, these Samsung Live offers can be availed through pre-booking at Samsung.com or Samsung Exclusive stores.

