Samsung likely kills Galaxy Note series, wants to go big on foldable phones

Samsung has announced its August 11 Unpacked event and has started sending out invites for the same. Though instead of garnering excitement among the Samsung fanbase, the announcement seems to be a bit of a letdown for many. Why? The event seems to mark the end of Samsung's Note series.

Instead, the company now plans to bring the Note features to other Samsung Galaxy devices. We saw a hint of this with the Galaxy S21 Ultra launched early this year.

The transition had long been predicted, but it had not been officially confirmed by Samsung until now. A recent blog post by the tech major now confirms the rumours. In the blog post, the company's president and head of Mobile Communications Business, TM Roh, writes, "Instead of unveiling a new Galaxy Note this time around, we will further broaden beloved Note features to more Samsung Galaxy devices."

It is true that the move only makes sense for Samsung, as it rolls out more and more Note-like features on its premium Galaxy series smartphones. Support for S Pen is one such. Larger displays and form factors are another.

In addition, Samsung's upcoming lineup of foldable smartphones will further blur the line between smartphones and phablets. Other than featuring large screens in a foldable form factor, they will gain more and more Note features going forward.

As confirmed by Roh in the blog, Samsung will debut "the first-ever S Pen designed specifically for foldable phones" in its August 11 Unpacked event. The S Pen functionality is, hence, going to be a common feature for the high-end Samsung smartphones in the time to come.

That, however, is not enough of consolation for the fans of the Note series, many of whom have taken to Twitter to show their disappointment with the decision. After all, the series had been a highlight for Samsung smartphones for a decade, offering the best Android features with each iteration.

It was also the Note series that brought the stylus functionality to the mainstream. True that stylus support was available on smartphones before the Samsung Note, but none made as good a use case for it as the Note series devices with new features every year.

Regardless, it seems like Samsung will now focus on its foldable smartphones as its apex offerings. With that, and the conventional smartphone portfolio taken care of by the Galaxy S-moniker, there is little space left for the Note. So it might just be time to bid farewell to the Note series after all.