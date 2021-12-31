Samsung likely to launch Galaxy A33 5G, Galaxy A13 5G by February 2022

Samsung has a lot of interesting launches lined up for February 2022. The smartphone company is set to launch the A33 5G and the Galaxy A13 5G in India by February 2022. The smartphones will most likely be launched in the mid-range category and will come with quad-camera setups on the rear and water-drop displays.

91mobiles have exclusively learnt from tipster Mukul Sharma that Samsung will launch the Galaxy A33 5G and Galaxy A13 5G in India. As per the report, Galaxy A33 5G and Galaxy A13 will be launched in 4G as well as 5G variants. Samsung might formally announce the launch of the two smartphones after making the S22 lineup official.

Tipster Sharma had informed the publication that the price of the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G price in India will not be significantly higher than its predecessor, the A32. We can expect the device to be priced below Rs 30,000. The same can be predicted about the 5G variants as well. The Samsung Galaxy A13 was already made official in the US.

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G: Specifications

As far as specs are concerned, Samsung Galaxy A33 5G is expected to feature a 6.4-inch Infinity-U display. The smartphone is expected to be powered by a MediaTek 5G processor coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. In terms of camera, the smartphone company is expected to feature a quad-camera setup on the rear which includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor along with 8-megapixel, 5-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors. On the front, there could be a 13-megapixel camera for selfies. The smartphone is expected to house a 5000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G: Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The smartphone is powered by a Mediatek 700 chipset paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can be expandable using microSD. The Galaxy A13 5G houses a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W wired charging.

In the camera department, Samsung Galaxy A13 features a triple rear camera setup on the rear which includes a 50MP main sensor and a pair of 2MP macro and depth sensors. On the front, there is also a 5-megapixel camera. For connectivity, the smartphone has a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, 5G Sub 6 and more.