Samsung may bring this iPhone feature on its upcoming Galaxy S23 smartphones

Samsung is reportedly taking a cue from Apple and planning to introduce satellite communication support on its next-gen Samsung Galaxy S23 series. The feature, recently introduced on the iPhone 14, lets users send SOS messages through satellite channels in areas with zero cellular connectivity. Samsung is reportedly working with global satellite communications company Iridium to introduce the connectivity option on the Galaxy S23 series. The new smartphone series is said to launch at a Samsung Unpacked event in February 2023, and the line-up may include Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra.

According to the South Korean daily ETNews, Samsung Electronics has been preparing for the past two years to overcome the "technological challenges of satellite communication." As mentioned, satellite communication support will let users send emergency messages in areas with poor cellular connectivity. The same option is limited to Apple's iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models.

The report points out that the "biggest technical challenge" of satellite communication is to create and install a small antenna for regular smartphones to establish a successful connection with satellites. "The technology to process digital data by integrating the existing mobile communication modem and the satellite communication modem is also observed to be largely completed", the report highlights.

It is also reported that the Galaxy S23 series may not get satellite communications support in Samsung's home country, South Korea, since regular cellular connections are available almost everywhere in the country. It could be highly useful in remote parts of North and South America, Europe, and Russia. In India, smartphone OEMs need the government's approval for the feature to work, which is why satellite connectivity is not supported on the iPhone 14 series for the Indian market.

It won't be the first time Samsung is taking inspiration from Apple for new features on its smartphones. For instance, Samsung's new flagships do not include a headphones jack to boost the sales of its in-house true wireless earbuds. Apple was the first to remove the audio option on its iPhone 7 series for the masses. Apple also removed chargers from the box following the iPhone 12 launch nearly two years ago. Samsung has also started removing chargers from their smartphone boxes.