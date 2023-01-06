Samsung may launch 2 Galaxy A-series 5G smartphones in India by mid-January: Expected price and specs

Samsung is reportedly planning to launch two 5G smartphones in India by mid-January. The development comes just a day after Xiaomi launched three mid-budget 5G smartphones under its Redmi Note 12 series. According to the news agency IANS, Samsung will introduce Galaxy A14 5G and Galaxy A23 5G in the country this month. Both smartphones are already available in select markets, and the duo for the Indian market will likely share the same specifications.

The report highlights that the price of the Galaxy A14 5G will start at Rs 15,000. Apart from connectivity, both smartphones may boast display tech. This won't be a surprising move as Samsung is one of the leading producers of AMOLED and OLED display panels worldwide. Many smartphone OEMs also use their displays on their devices.

Starting with the Galaxy A14 5G, the phone debuted in the US earlier this month for roughly Rs 16,500 for the 64GB storage variant. It features a 90Hz 6.6-inch LCD display with Full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) display and an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700. The camera system on the back includes a 50-megapixel primary camera and two 2-megapixel sensors. There's no ultra-wide angle on the smartphone, which is becoming a very common device in this price bracket. Other key features include a 13-megapixel front camera, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a 5,000mAh battery with 15W charging support.

The Galaxy A23 5G is seemingly more premium, though it comes with a single 50-megapixel primary camera. Samsung may tweak the Galaxy A23 5G's camera department for the Indian market as Xiaomi did with its Redmi Note 12 for China and India.

Otherwise, it may continue to include a 5.8-inch HD+ (720x1,560 pixels) TFT display and the same Dimensity 700 SoC. Apart from the single 50-megapixel primary camera, it comes with a 5-megapixel front camera sensor, 4G/LTE, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, a 3.5mm audio jack and a USB Type-C port. Other key features include Android 12-based OneUI, a 4,000mAh battery, and 64GB storage. The smartphone launched in November 2022, and it costs roughly Rs 18,200 in Japan.

If the estimates are accurate, the new Samsung phones will be more or less on par with the Redmi Note 12, which launched in India earlier this week. The base variant costs Rs 17,999 and the top variant costs Rs 19,999. However, the Redmi Note 12 offers 5G and features a 120Hz AMOLED display. The phone also carries a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging.