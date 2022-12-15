Samsung may launch 2 new smartphones in India soon, could be priced under Rs 10000

Samsung is reportedly planning to launch two smartphones in India in the "next few weeks." The two smartphones, rumoured to be Galaxy A04 and Galaxy A04e, could be priced under Rs 10,000, though Samsung is yet to confirm the development. If the launch goes ahead as planned, the Galaxy A04 and Galaxy A04e will likely have the same specifications as the global versions of the smartphones." As the name suggests, Galaxy A04e is a toned-downed version of the Galaxy A04.

According to Gadgets Now, citing industry sources, both smartphones are likely to be priced under Rs 10,000.

The Samsung Galaxy A04, which launched in August 2022, features two cameras on the back and a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display. It is powered by an octa-core SoC, expected to be Exynos 850. The phone was launched in three colours; Black, Blue, and Red. The rear camera system includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front houses a 5-megapixel camera sensor for selfies and video calling.

The Samsung Galaxy A04 also packs a 5,000mAh battery, and it supports connectivity options like 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, and GPS/ A-GPS.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy A04e, which launched in October 2022, looks similar to its sibling. The major change here is in the camera system. The dual rear camera setup includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front includes the same 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor. The connectivity options on the smartphones are more or less the same, and include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n (2.4GHz), Bluetooth v5.0, and LTE.

Meanwhile, several leaks point out that Samsung is also planning to launch its next-gen Galaxy S23 series worldwide in February 2023. The smartphone may debut in India around the same time, or by March next year.

