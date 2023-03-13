Samsung may not launch an affordable version Galaxy S23 this year

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE may not launch this year as previously expected. Samsung last launched the affordable "FE" (fan edition) model of the Galaxy S21 series in 2021. Last year, the company skipped the Galaxy S22 FE, but it was expected that we might see the toned-down version of this year's Galaxy S23. According to reliable Samsung tipster Roland Quandt, the S23 FE may not debut this year. However, Quandt has not denied the development of the smartphone.

This may disappoint fans looking forward to buying an affordable Samsung phone with top-end specifications. Even on Amazon India, the old-gen Galaxy S21 FE has positive reviews from fans.

Previously, the Galaxy S23 FE was rumoured to launch globally in H2 2023. The phone was tipped to include a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The same chipset by Qualcomm powers several flagship smartphones, such as Galaxy Z Fold 4 5G, OnePlus 11R, and Xiaomi 12S Ultra. It was also reported that the Galaxy S23 FE might include a Samsung ISOCEL HM6 108-megapixel primary camera.

Going by past launches, the Galaxy S23 FE could have been priced under Rs 60,000, which is relatively more affordable than the Galaxy S23 that costs Rs 74,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB + 256GB variant carries a price tag of Rs 79,999.

Meanwhile, Samsung will launch two smartphones under the Galaxy A-series on March 16. The duo -- Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 will also debut in India on the same day. The Galaxy A34 will reportedly cost roughly Rs 36,600 (EUR 419) for 128GB storage, while the Galaxy A54 5G may cost Rs 45,400 (EUR 519) for the same storage model. Since the European prices were leaked, Samsung may consider keeping them affordable in India.

In terms of specifications, the Galaxy A54 5G is expected to come with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy A34 5G will reportedly carry MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC and a similar display. Both phones are expected to carry an IP67 rating for dust and water splash resistance. The upcoming Galaxy A-series phones could be Samsung's answer to an affordable version of the Galaxy S23. A report recently suggested that the two phones might sport a vertically aligned camera module similar to the Galaxy S23 series.

Samsung is yet to officially confirm the specifications of the Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G.