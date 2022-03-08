Samsung may now be planning to sell cheapest phones without chargers

When Apple made a rather controversial move of removing the charger from its iPhone retail boxes, nearly every other smartphone company criticised it. Samsung was one of them. But after a year, Samsung did the same and launched the Galaxy S21 series without the power brick in the box. So far, only flagship and premium phones have shipped without the charger, but Samsung is reportedly planning to remove chargers from its low-end phones.

According to PhoneArena and tipster Yogesh Brar, Samsung has decided to ship its Galaxy M and Galaxy A series phones without their chargers. This is not surprising considering Samsung already sells its Galaxy S series phones without the power brick. If you are wondering whether the removal of the charger from the retail box of Samsung's cheapest phones will bring down the costs, then I have bad news for you. Samsung is unlikely to reduce the price of the phones under the Galaxy M and Galaxy A series.

Apple became the world's first brand to ditch the charger from its iPhone retail box when it launched the iPhone 12 series back in 2020. Samsung mocked Apple for its decision, but then a year later, it did the same. Samsung even deleted the jokes it made about Apple right after the iPhone 12 launch. Just like Apple, Samsung also cited environmental reasons behind the move to ditch the charger from the Galaxy S series. I am wondering if that could also be the reason why the Galaxy A and Galaxy M series phones are losing the chargers from their boxes.

If Samsung is planning to make this change to how its low-end phones ship to customers, it may inspire other brands. I am not too sure about that though, because when Apple removed the charger from the iPhone boxes, only a few other brands followed it in doing so. Samsung was one of them, obviously, but other major brands such as Oppo, OnePlus, and Xiaomi continued providing the power brick in the retail boxes of their flagship phones.

But Samsung's decision to move ahead with its plans to remove chargers from the boxes of more of its phones may not be rash. Most customers today just accept the fact that their new Samsung phone or iPhone will not come with a charger, although begrudgingly. The charger is also not one of the factors that customers take into account when deciding which phone to buy, so maybe Samsung is going in the right direction. But whether Samsung's customers will appreciate the decision or reject it is something only time will tell.