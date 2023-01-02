Samsung might be the first company to scrap 128GB as base storage with Galaxy S23 series

It seems that Samsung is aiming to set a new standard for smartphones in 2023. The company is said to offer better storage options with the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 series. Tipster Ahmed Qwaider is claiming that Samsung plans to announce its 2023 flagship phones with 256GB base storage model. This basically means that the company will be scrapping 128GB storage as base model, which will offer great relief to many users.

But, the increase in storage model could also mean that the price will also be slightly higher than the previous versions. Samsung usually increases the price of every flagship phone by at least Rs 3,000, which is something that we have seen with previous launches. To recall, the Samsung Galaxy S22 series was launched last year with a starting price of Rs 72,999. So, the upcoming Galaxy S23 might cost more than Rs 75,000. This is just a prediction based on previous announcements.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series is tipped to launch in the first week of February, which is next month. The company is yet to officially announce the launch date, but you can expect the same to happen soon as we are nearing the rumoured launch event.

Why high-end phones should have 256GB as base storage model?

Well, a lot of you might know the answer. The flagship phones have several high-tech camera features that take up a lot of space. For instance, if a smartphone offers the ability to record 8K videos, then that is great for those who use it for their professional or personal work. But, the feature consumes a lot of storage, and users will always have to rely on cloud storage service to back up the content that has been recorded. The 128GB storage gets filled up in no time, even without the use of video mode.

Those who play graphically demanding games and exchange a lot of photos or videos via WhatsApp knows how fast the phone's storage space gets filled up. We are in 2023 and people nowadays have a lot of apps on their phones for different use cases, so these also consume a certain amount of space that you might not have thought about. The good thing is people now have music streaming apps, so your storage gets saved in this area. But, the usage of phones has increased more than ever and so now, the tech companies are expected to offer better storage options as a base variant with high-end phones at least.

If Samsung launches phones with a 256GB base model, then there are high chances that we may see other smartphone brands doing the same thing in 2023 to offer tough competition to rivals.