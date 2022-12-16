Samsung mocks iPhone's boring design in a new ad, says Galaxy awaits you

Samsung believes that many customers are unsure whether to choose its smartphones or iPhones. In an effort to convince these users to switch, Samsung has released an ad that mocks Apple for not providing enough design options. The ad promotes Samsung's new Galaxy Z Flip 4, a folding smartphone, as a better and cooler alternative. The ad suggests that when users pull out their new Galaxy Z Flip 4, it will attract a lot of attention and cause people to "lose it." The ad does not mention anything about privacy that Apple continuously highlights about its iPhones.

The 30-second ad begins with a man sitting on a fence (quite literally), confused about whether to go for an iPhone or a Samsung smartphone. He says he cannot switch to a Samsung smartphone as he's worried about what his friends will think. The ad's caption reads that you've "been on the fence long enough" and now "the Galaxy awaits you", referring to Samsung's Galaxy moniker for its smartphones, laptops, earbuds, and more.

Samsung is clearly selling the design part of the Galaxy Z Flip 4, which is unique, but it might not be everyone's cup of tea. Especially in a market like India where the Galaxy Z Flip 4 costs Rs 89,999, the same as the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus. Overall, it comes to the choice of whether you like the Android ecosystem or Apple. Both phones offer great camera and display performance, average battery life, and support 5G.

This is not the first time Samsung is mocking Apple. In a similar ad, last month with the same actors, the South Korean tech giant mocked Apple for making their users wait for new features. For instance, Apple introduced a 120Hz refresh rate display on the iPhone 13 Pro series, and the new iPhone 14 Pro series supports AoD (always on display). Both these display features are already on a host of Samsung mid-budget and premium smartphones.