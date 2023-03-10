Samsung offering huge discounts on Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23 Plus and the Galaxy S23 

Samsung Galaxy S23 is making the right kind of noise in the market. The smartphone brand unveiled the Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23 Plus and the Galaxy S23 in the market in February. While the Galaxy S23 Ultra for its power packed performance and impeccable camera capabilities, the Galaxy S23 Plus and the Galaxy S23 are being regarded for striking a perfect balance between style and functionality, that too without creating a hole in the pocket. So if you are planning to buy the Galaxy S23, Samsung is offering deals up to Rs 18,000.

Samsung has announced an exciting offer for customers looking to purchase their latest Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphone, the most premium device of the series. Customers can avail themselves of benefits worth Rs 18,000 along with a no-cost 12-month EMI option. This offer is aimed at making the purchase of the phone easier on the pockets of interested buyers/ The Galaxy S23 Ultra is known for its camera performance. The smartphone features a 200MP primary camera sensor, designed specifically for low-light photography, which Samsung markets as 'Nightography'. With a 24-month EMI option available, buyers can purchase the phone for Rs 5,209 per month.

Additionally, Samsung is offering a special exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 to customers who wish to trade in their old phone for the new Galaxy S23 Ultra. This will further reduce the cost of the phone and make it more accessible for interested buyers.

Similarly,Samsung's Galaxy S23 Plus and S23 models are currently available with benefits of up to Rs 13,000 and a 12-month no-cost EMI option. Starting at Rs 3,125 per month for the 24-month no-cost EMI plan, customers can also receive an upgrade bonus of Rs 8,000. With these offers, customers can own the latest Samsung smartphones without worrying about the price.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23: Price and specifications

The Galaxy S23 has been launched in three variants – 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 8GB RAM + 512GB storage. The phone starts at a price of Rs 74,999 in India. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus comes only in two variants – 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 8GB RAM+ 512GB storage. The price of the phone in India starts at Rs 94,999. Similarly, the Galaxy S23 Ultra comes at a starting price of Rs 124999 for thee 128GB variant, Rs 134,999 for the 256GB and Rs 154999 for the 512GB.

