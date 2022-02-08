Samsung reportedly discontinues Galaxy S21 Ultra ahead of S22 launch

Samsung is all set to unveil its next premium flagship series, Galaxy S22, at its Unpacked event on February 9. Now a report has claimed that the smartphone company has discontinued the Galaxy S21 Ultra. The smartphone will be available on the e-commerce platforms till the stock lasts, but the Galaxy S21 Ultra is no longer listed on the official websites in France, Germany, the UK, the US, and others.

As per the GSM Arena report, Samsung has phased out the Galaxy S21 Ultra. The company will no longer sell the device in countries including France, Germany, the UK and the US, among others. The other phones in the S21 series include the Galaxy S21, S21+, and the S21 FE. The S21 Ultra is only available for purchase from third-party retailers. The Galaxy S21 Ultra is still listed on the official website of Samsung in India. There is no information about whether the smartphone will be discontinued in India or not. It is also available on e-commerce platforms, including Amazon, Flipkart, and others.

Samsung is now gearing up to unveil the S22 Ultra on February 9. As per the latest reports, this time Samsung will ditch its proprietary processor Exynos and opt for a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC in India. The renders have revealed that the Galaxy S22 and S22+ will feature designs identical to the Galaxy S21 series. However, a major design overhaul is expected in the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

The Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra are expected to come in 6.1-inch, 6.6-inch, and 6.8-inch displays. All three models will feature AMOLED displays with a dynamic refresh rate of 120Hz. The S22 and S22+ will have a peak brightness of 1:300 nits.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 and Samsung Galaxy S22+ are expected to come with triple rear cameras, including a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 10-megapixel telephoto lens with 30x Space Zoom. The two devices will be offered with 10-megapixel selfie cameras.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is expected to come with a 108-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 10-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 10-megapixel periscope sensor with 100x Space Zoom. At the front, it will have a 40-megapixel camera for selfies.