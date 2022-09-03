Samsung reveals users personal data such as birthdays, contact number exposed in a data breach

Samsung is notifying some users about a data breach that had stolen personal information such as birthdays, contact info and more users. The data of Samsung users in the US was comprised in the breach which took place in July this year. The company in an email noted that an unauthorized third party acquired information from some of Samsung's U.S. systems.

"In late July 2022, an unauthorized third party acquired information from some of Samsung's U.S. systems. On or around August 4, 2022, we determined through our ongoing investigation that personal information of certain customers was affected. We have taken actions to secure the affected systems, and have engaged a leading outside cybersecurity firm and are coordinating with law enforcement," the company's FAQ page read. Samsung, however, ensured that the breach did not impact Social Security numbers or credit and debit card numbers.

Personal information such as name, contact and demographic information, date of birth, and product registration information of some users in the US were stolen in the data breach that took place in July. Samsung noted in the blog that information affecting each relevant customer may vary. We are notifying customers to make them aware of this matter.

Samsung on its FAQ page that users are required to change their passwords or make specific changes to their devices to keep their accounts as "consumer devices were not affected in connection with this incident." However, did ask the users to remain cautious of any unsolicited communications that ask for personal information or refer you to a web page asking for personal information. The company also asked users to refrain from clicking on suspicious links, or attachments from suspicious emails.

"We are committed to protecting the security and privacy of our customers. We have engaged leading cybersecurity experts and are coordinating with law enforcement. We will continue to work diligently to develop and implement immediate and longer-term next steps to further enhance the security across our systems," Samsung said about strengthening the privacy and security of users.