Samsung S21 FE expected to launch soon, so let's talk about its possible India price

Samsung is gearing up for the launch of its flagship S22 Ultra. But there's another interesting device in the works which needs your attention. We are talking about the affordable high-end Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, which has been in the news lately. A week ago, the smartphone was showcased in an unboxing video. And now another unboxing video has surfaced online. While the device is yet to be revealed, a user from South Africa has already purchased the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE.

The smartphone can be an interesting and can be an exciting option for users in India. Especially considering that it may offer fairly good hardware and software experience at a competitive price. So let's talk about the possible pricing of this Samsung Galaxy S21 FE in India as it is something that drives the Indian smartphone market.

To put things into perspective, let's detail the rumoured specs of the S21 FE. The smartphone is expected to sport a 6.41-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz high refresh rate. It is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset that powers almost all of the 2021 flagships. We have heard about a 6GB RAM model, but there could be options at the time of the launch.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE may sport triple rear cameras with a 12-megapixel primary camera in terms of optics. In addition, there could be a 32-megapixel camera for selfies on the front. Apart from this, it is tipped to get an optical in-display fingerprint scanner for authentication, a 4500mAh battery and IP67 dust and water resistance.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is expected to be priced at $699 (roughly Rs 51,900) for the base variant. There's no confirmation on the pricing yet, so nothing can be claimed at this moment. To recall, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G was launched at a starting price of Rs 55,999. If we go by the rumours, there are not a lot of changes in terms of design and hardware. Thus, the pricing could remain similar or see a slight decrease to provide tough competition in the segment.