Samsung  S23 price to remain same as its predecessor in US, may cost more in other countries 

If you are planning to buy the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, you should be prepared to shell out more money. As per leaks, Samsung Galaxy S23 will be priced more than the S22 in some parts of the world. The leak suggests that the S23 will cost the same as the S22 in the US. However, the S23 will cost more in countries like Europe. The report does not reveal how the device will be priced in India.

As per reliable leaker Roland Quandt, the price for the S23 IN Spain will start at €959 for the version with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, while an Ultra version with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage will cost €1,589. There is a price difference of around 100 euros from the S22's prices in Spain. Similar price increases are also expected in Germany, Australia and the Czech Republic.

When converted to Indian Rupee, the starting price of €959 for the Galaxy S23 will be around Rs 83,500 and the ultra version with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage will cost around Rs 1,35,000.

In the US, the new Samsung S23 phones will likely cost the same as the current models. The regular S23 will be $799, the S23 Plus will be $999, and the S23 Ultra will be $1,199. This is probably because Samsung wants to keep their prices the same as Apple's iPhone 14 prices in the US to keep customers from switching to Apple.



