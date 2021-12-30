Samsung says it shipped four times more foldable phones in 2021 than in 2020

This year Samsung saw a steep rise in the sales of foldable smartphones. The company revealed in a blog post that it shipped four times more foldable devices in 2021 than in 2020, exceeding the three-fold market growth that analysts expected.

This achievement was mostly driven by the launch of the new foldable phones in August this year. The sale of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 phones exceeded the total accumulative sales of Samsung foldable devices in 2020, as per the brand.

The new 2021 foldable phones not only offered better software, features, improved durability, and a functional experience, but were also made available at a slightly affordable price. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 was launched for Rs 84,999 in India, which gives iPhone 13 buyers an option to consider a foldable phone in the same price range.

By offering it at a cheaper price, Samsung made it possible for people to experience the bleeding edge of tech by not spending more than one lakh. Though, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 comes with a starting price of Rs 1,49,999, which is for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option. Still, at the moment, one will likely get a more refined foldable phone experience with Samsung devices in the market.

Samsung says that it has seen a big increase in consumers who switched smartphone brands for the Galaxy Z Flip 3, and people were more interested in this foldable device than its flagship Galaxy Note 20, as per the survey done by the company.

While Samsung didn't reveal the total number of foldable phones it sold, a recent Counterpoint Research report on latest foldable smartphones predicted that the shipments for 2021 will be around 9 million units. However, it will still be a threefold increase over 2020.

The report also predicted that the foldable smartphone market will see 10x growth in shipments by 2023 and that Samsung would have nearly 75 per cent market share even if other OEMs jump in the foldable smartphone space. Currently, Samsung has an 88 per cent market share, as suggested by the report.