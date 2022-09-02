Samsung takes jibe at Apple in new ad ahead of iPhone 14 launch, highlights features iPhone doesn't have

Samsung's new buckle up ad throws a lot of shade at Apple ahead of the iPhone 14 launch. The Seoul-based smartphone company has mocked Apple over its "lack of innovation" even before the launch of the iPhone 14. Samsung also showcased some of its high-end features including 108-megapixel sensor and the 120X space zoom that are available in its flagship devices.

Through its ad, which is also titled, 'Buckle Up, Samsung is urging the existing users as well as the new buyers to opt for Samsung instead of Apple. Buckle up for Apple's latest launch.As you enter a world where heads will turn, just none in your direction." A world where "the highest resolution in a smartphone will be in someone else's pocket. And that epic moon shot that's getting all the likes won't be yours." "This innovation is not coming soon to an iPhone near you," the Samsung ad says.

Notably, Samsung's ad comes a week ahead of Apple's Far Out event, in which the Cupertino-giant is expected to launch the iPhone 14 series, Apple Watch. An iPad could also be launched but as of now there is no word on whether Apple would expand the Pro series or the Air series.

This year, Apple will probably ditch the iPhone 14 mini and launch the iPhone 14 Plus instead of Max. As per the new 9to5Mac, this year Apple may add iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus along with the Pro models. The iPhone 14 Plus is expected to come with a 6.7-inch display, which is the largest display ever in an iPhone. The iPhone 14 series is expected to have a 48-megapixel primary sensor; it will be a huge upgrade over the 12-megapixel sensor that the current line-up has. Apple may also include support for 8K video recording. Apart from that, the new iPhones may also get Always-on display.

In terms of design, no major overhaul is expected. The iPhone 14 series will likely carry the same flat edged design like the iPhone 12. However, it may not include a notch, which is the only major change expected in the iPhone 14.

