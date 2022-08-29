Samsung to extend industry-academia program to 70 engineering colleges in India by 2025

To stimulate the Indian innovation ecosystem and making students industry-ready, South Korean technology giant Samsung is expanding its industry-academia program PRISM (Preparing and Inspiring Student Minds) to 70 engineering colleges in India by 2025. In the past, the program has helped engineering students to file patents and publish technical papers in cutting edge domains such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and IoT, strengthening Samsung’s vision of Powering Digital India.

“Samsung PRISM program is our contribution to developing an innovation mindset among the youth of India, building on the strengths of our academia and engineering student community. Working with Samsung, young students have got hands-on exposure to live projects of an R&D centre and professors have got more practical industry experience. This is making students industry-ready and is furthering our vision of Powering Digital India,” said Srimanu Prasad, Head of Tech Strategy, Samsung R&D Institute, Bangalore.

Started in 2020, over 4,500 engineering students and 1,000 professors have worked with SRI-B engineers under Samsung PRISM in the last two years, and have delivered live projects successfully.

As part of the program, Samsung R&D Institute, Bangalore (SRI-B) collaborates with students and faculty at engineering colleges, giving them research as well as development projects (worklets) to be executed over four to six months.



Teams of students and professors work on live R&D projects in cutting edge technology areas such as Artificial Intelligence (including vision tech), Machine Learning, Internet of Things & Connected Devices and 5G networks. This has helped build capabilities among students that meet industry needs. Each project is taken up by a team of three students and one professor, with a mentor from SRI-B who guides, trains them and conducts regular reviews. Each engineering college has multiple teams and students are selected based on a test conducted by SRI-B. All students are awarded certificates by SRI-B on project completion, and so far over 300 teams have been recognized for their exceptional work and have been rewarded as well.



Students from engineering colleges that are in top positions of Government of India’s National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings from across the country have participated in the program so far.

SRI-B, is Samsung’s largest R&D facility outside of Korea, focused on Communication Protocols, Multimedia (including Camera Solutions), AD Tech, Data Intelligence, Artificial Intelligence and IoT. The centre has built end-to-end expertise in COEs through product management and UX Design thinking. So far, the R&D centre has filed over 3,500 patents in India and over 7,500 patents globally.

