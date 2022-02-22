Samsung to host a live pre-booking event today for Galaxy S22 series: Check offers

Samsung has announced that it will be hosting a live pre-book event for its new Galaxy S22 series. The event will go live today at 6:00PM on the official Samsung website and will continue until midnight. To recall, the company just recently launched three flagship phones in India, including the Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra.

If you pre-book any of these flagship devices, then you will be eligible to claim some benefits and exclusive limited period offers. The company says that customers who will pre-book the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra during the live pre-book event will be able to buy the Galaxy Watch 4 worth Rs 26,999 at just Rs 2,999.

This is a Wear OS smartwatch that ships with more than 90 workout modes and an optical heart rate sensor. Users will be able to track body composition, sleep pattern, blood oxygen level and pulse rate, among others. It is one of the few smartwatches in the market that is running on Google's latest Wear OS 3, which is expected to offer better battery life and performance to users than the previous software versions.

Apart from this, the brand will also be offering an upgrade bonus of up to Rs 8,000. It should be noted that this upgrade bonus can be claimed on your next purchase, but this discount offer will only be valid on Samsung phones. In addition to this, select consumers will also stand a chance to get the Galaxy S22 Ultra in a Limited Edition gift box with free Galaxy Buds 2, which is worth Rs 11,999.

If you are planning to pre-book the standard Galaxy S22 smartphone, then you will be eligible to claim the above-mentioned upgrade bonus and the Galaxy Buds 2 for free. This is a pair of true wireless earphones that come with support for Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). Samsung claims that the Buds 2 can deliver up to 20 hours of battery with the charging case. It has an Auto Switch feature too, so one will be able to move between Galaxy devices.

Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S22+: Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy S22 comes with a starting price of Rs 72,999 in India, which is for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The Galaxy S22+ will cost you Rs 84,999 for the 128GB variant. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, which is the most premium smartphone in the series, is priced at Rs 1,09,999. This price is for the base model and you get 256GB storage with it.