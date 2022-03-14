Samsung to host an event on March 17 for new Galaxy A-series phones

Samsung has announced that it will hold a new Awesome Unpacked event on March 17, where it will launch its new Galaxy A series phones. While the company hasn't revealed the names of the devices, the rumor mill suggests that we could see the launch of the Samsung Galaxy A73 and Galaxy A53 5G.

Samsung could also launch some of the handsets for budget-conscious users and these could be the Galaxy A33 5G and Galaxy A23 5G. The upcoming event will be live-streamed via Samsung's official website. Here's everything we know so far about these smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy A73, Galaxy A53 5G

If the company is planning to launch all the four phones, then the Samsung Galaxy A73 will likely be the high-end version among them. The device reportedly has a 6.7-inch AMOLED display and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset under the hood. The same chip is powering the Galaxy F23 and OnePlus Nord CE phones. The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G could arrive with a 6.52-inch display and an Exynos 1200 processor. Both the devices are speculated to feature 120Hz panels.

In terms of optics, both phones are said to come with a quad rear camera setup, but with different sensors. The Samsung Galaxy A73 could sport a 108-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel camera, an 8-megapixel camera, and a 2-megapixel sensor. The Galaxy A53, on the other hand, might pack a 64-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel secondary sensor, and two 5-megapixel cameras. Both the Galaxy A series phones are said to feature a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G, Galaxy A23 5G

As for the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G and Galaxy A23 5G, these smartphones could come with support for 15W fast charging and a typical 5,000mAh battery that you get with most of the mid-range phones. The Galaxy A33 will reportedly offer a 6.4-inch AMOLED display and a MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC. The other Galaxy A-series phone could make its debut with a 6.6-inch screen and a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset.

For photography, Samsung is expected to include four cameras at the back of the phones. The Galaxy A33 could sport a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel sensor, a 5-megapixel camera, and a 2-megapixel camera. The Galaxy A22 might have a 50-megapixel camera, an 8-megapixel sensor, and two 2-megapixel cameras.