Samsung to invest $73 billion in 2026 to double down on AI chips

Samsung Electronics said it plans to invest more than 110 trillion won ($73 billion) in 2026 in facilities and research and development, as the South Korean tech giant seeks to cement leadership in artificial intelligence-driven semiconductors and expand into new growth areas.

The investment is part of the company’s corporate value enhancement plan disclosed on March 19 under Korea Exchange guidelines, outlining Samsung’s strategy to position itself as the only chipmaker offering a full-stack solution spanning memory, foundry and advanced packaging.

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Samsung said it aims to strengthen its position in high-value memory products such as high bandwidth memory (HBM), a critical component for AI workloads, by improving investment efficiency and product competitiveness.

The company also plans to restructure its business portfolio toward AI-led growth areas, including advanced robotics, while pursuing mergers and acquisitions in sectors such as MedTech, automotive electronics and heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC).

The move comes as global demand for AI infrastructure surges, driving competition among semiconductor firms to secure leadership in next-generation chips and integrated manufacturing capabilities.

Samsung reiterated its shareholder return commitments for 2024–2026, including dividends and share buybacks. It said it paid a total of 20.9 trillion won (around $15.5 billion) in dividends over 2024–2025 and repurchased 8.4 trillion won worth of shares for cancellation.

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For 2026, the company said it would consider returning additional capital if cumulative free cash flow over the three-year period exceeds planned shareholder returns, including a 9.8 trillion won ($7 billion) regular dividend for the year.