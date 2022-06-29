Samsung to launch a new Galaxy M smartphone in India on July 5

Samsung is planning to refresh its Galaxy M series with a new smartphone in India on July 5. As per a cryptic post on its social media channels, the phone may be called Galaxy M33 or M35, but details remain unclear. If the company decides to launch the Galaxy M33, we can expect it to be a 4G-enabled device as Samsung already sells Galaxy M33 5G in the country. If it goes with the Galaxy M35 moniker, the phone will come as an upgrade over the Galaxy M33 5G.

As mentioned, details about the upcoming Galaxy M-series smartphone remain unclear, and we are expecting more details ahead of the official launch date. The launch event - likely to be virtual - will start at noon.

In terms of pricing, Samsung may keep the price at around Rs 20,000 as it already offers Galaxy M33 5G at Rs 17,999 and Rs 19,499 for the two different RAM variants (6GB and 8GB, respectively). If it is a 4G variant of the M33 5G, the phone may cost between Rs 15,000 to 20,000.

On the other hand, if we get to see a Galaxy M35, the phone may cost above Rs 20,000. Our likely guess is Rs 22,000, but it is just speculation.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G comes equipped with a 6.6-inch Full HD+ LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on Android 12 and ships with the proprietary Exynos 1280 chipset. There is a 6,000mAh battery under the hood with 25W fast charging support. The phone also packs a quad rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front is an 8-megapixel selfie camera.