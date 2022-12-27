Samsung to launch Galaxy S22 FE ahead of S23, says report

Samsung is all set to launch its newest S23 series in February 2023, however, the company is also planning to bring the Fan Edition of Samsung Galaxy S22.

As per tipster RGcloudS, the South Korean company may unveil the Galaxy S22 FE in the US on February 1, 2023. The report suggests that the handset is a compensatory replacement of the allegedly canceled Samsung Galaxy A74 5G.

It is expected to come at a similar price as the Galaxy A phone.

Here’s what to expect from the yet-to-be-launched Samsung Galaxy S22 FE

Specifications

Samsung 22 FE is expected to come powered by a new Samsung processor and a camera sensor. Though the processor hasn't been announced yet, it is expected to have an Exynos 2300 4nm chipset, which will power the Samsung Galaxy Tab 8 SE.

The smartphone is said to feature a Samsung 108MP HM6 sensor.

A previous leak suggested that the company is planning to bring Galaxy S22 FE and Galaxy Buds 2 together ahead of the Galaxy S23 series launch. While another tipster, Dohyun Kim, has further revealed that the Galaxy S23 FE does not exist.

Meanwhile, a report from 91Mobiles claimed that the Samsung Galaxy F14 will be making its India debut in the first week of January 2023.

So far, Samsung hasn't yet made any announcement on the launch of its budget Galaxy F14, but the source usually offers accurate information. If the company is planning to launch this Galaxy F series phone in India, then we should hear about the launch in the coming days. It is currently unknown whether this will be a 5G

Samsung F14

As of now, there are no details on the specifications of the Galaxy F14. Its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy F13 is using the company's in-house Exynos 850 chipset, which is a 4G chipset. This is also an entry-level SoC, which is why the price of the handset is less than Rs 12,000. At the moment, one will rarely find 5G handsets in this range. But, we expect the tech companies to start offering 5G phones in the ultra-affordable segment by next year. To recall, the Samsung Galaxy F13 was launched in India with a starting price of Rs 11,999.

