Samsung to launch new phone under Rs 8000 in India on January 4: All you need to know

Samsung will launch a new budget smartphone, dubbed the Samsung Galaxy F04, in India on January 4. According to a teaser on Flipkart, the phone's starting price in the country is set under Rs 8,000, though we will get more storage variants. The Samsung Galaxy F04 will also have dual rear cameras, and customers will get to choose between Opal green and Jade purple colours. The soft launch will take place at noon, following which the phone will be available for purchase.

The Flipkart page also highlights some of the smartphone's key specifications. This includes a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, a 5,000mAh battery, and a 6.5-inch HD+ display. The phone appears to be designed for entry-level smartphone users, and there's no 5G support.

The official poster showcases a unibody design that many customers would enjoy, since most devices in this segment are flashy and chunky. Samsung has also revealed that the Galaxy F04 will run Android 12 out of the box, and the front will include a waterdrop-style notch. Although the latter is common among phones in this segment, some brands, such as Motorola, have offered a phone hole-punch display for under Rs 10,000, which looks more modern. The Galaxy F04 will likely have a plastic build to cut down on production and retail costs.

Overall, the Galaxy F04 appears to be a no-frills smartphone based on the specification sheet. Samsung could have made the display better to attract more customers in this range. Last year, Motorola and Realme launched a bunch of smartphones in this segment with attractive features such as a good display or a relatively clean OS.

Meanwhile, Samsung is also participating at the CES 2023 in Las Vegas. The company unveiled a bespoke edition of kitchen appliances and gaming monitors ahead of the CES 2023 event. The company showcased the Odyssey, ViewFinity and Smart Monitor lineups for people looking for a new monitor to "work, play and live". Its new Odyssey Neo G9 is touted to be the world's first single monitor with dual ultra-high-definition resolution. Samsung explains the Odyssey Neo G9 Gaming Monitor (Model Name: G95NC) lets gamers see new levels of detail with a wider field of view. The gaming monitor delivers 7,680×2,160 resolution and a 32:9 aspect ratio in one screen for the first time. The price of the new monitors remain unclear at the moment, though more details are expected near the official presentation.