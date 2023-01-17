Samsung unveils 200MP ISOCELL HP2 camera sensor ahead of Galaxy S23 Feb 1 launch

Samsung has officially unveiled a 200-megapixel ISOCELL HP2 camera sensor ahead of the Galaxy S23 series launch on February 1. The company says its new camera sensor will feature in "tomorrow's premium smartphones," though many leaks claim it will debut on the upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra. Samsung adds that the Samsung ISOCELL HP2 has entered mass production.

The same camera sensor may be available on Samsung's next-gen Galaxy Z Fold smartphone, likely to launch later this year. Samsung already introduced a 200-megapixel ISOCELL HP1 last year, which features on Motorola Edge 30 Ultra.

In a blog post, Samsung explains the ISOCELL HP2 packs 200 million 0.6-micrometre pixels in a 1/1.3-inch optical format, a sensor size that is widely used in 108-megapixel main smartphone cameras. This sensor size is used in Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Since the sensor size is more or less the same, Samsung will use advanced computational photography tech to deliver high-resolution results. The company will use advanced pixel-binning technology, dubbed Tetra2 (pronounced: Tetra square) pixel to combine several pixels into a superpixel to include the maximum colours, in other words, details. Samsung explains, "In low-lit environments, the sensor transforms either into a 1.2μm 50MP or 2.4μm 12.5MP image sensor by binding four to 16 neighbouring pixels. For fuller 8K video, approximately at 33MP, the HP2 switches to 1.2μm 50MP mode to minimize cropping and capture more of the scene."

The Samsung ISOCELL HP2, when paired with Samsung's Dual Vertical Transfer Gate (D-VTG) technology, can also fix washed-out pictures from brightly lit environments, resulting in less overexposure and more detailed images. Additionally, the 200-megapixel sensor is expected to improve sharpness and HDR performance. Samsung already employs these techniques to enhance smartphone photography, but the ISOCELL HP2's high pixel count aims to capture more details in both bright and low light conditions.

Meanwhile, Samsung is letting users pre-book the new Samsung Galaxy S23 series ahead of the official launch. The new series is expected to include the Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra. To pre-book, customers will need to pay Rs 1,999, and Samsung has assured some benefits too. The company said that pre-book customers would receive benefits worth Rs 5,000. As of now, there are no details about what benefits the company is planning to offer, but more details are expected soon. As mentioned, Samsung will unveil new products on February 1 at its Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event.