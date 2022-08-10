Samsung unveils Galaxy Watch5, and Galaxy Watch5Pro, focuses on holistic health

Focusing on holistic health, South Korean technology giant Samsung today unveiled two new smartwatches – Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch5Pro - at its Galaxy Unpacked event today.

The two new smartwatches are aimed to help consumers shape health and wellness habits with intuitive insights, advanced features, and even more powerful capabilities.

“We’re dedicated to giving our Galaxy Watch community the tools, data and resources needed to not only understand their overall health and wellness better, but to coach them on their journey,” said Dr. TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. “With Samsung’s groundbreaking BioActive Sensor, we’re empowering users with the most complete picture of their health-related insights yet.”

The new smartwatches feature Samsung’s unique BioActive Sensor that uses a single unique chip that combines three powerful health sensors – Optical Heart Rate, Electrical Heart Signal and Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis – to deliver extensive readings that include heart rate, blood oxygen level, and even stress level. Users will also get a deeper understanding of their heart health by monitoring blood pressure and ECG – right from their wrist. Focusing on a good night's rest, the watch will be capable of helping users understand their sleep patterns through Sleep Scores that monitor stages of sleep along with snore detection and blood oxygen levels. Samsung says with a growing desire to better understand and act on individual health goals, the company has set out to provide in-depth monitoring and practical data offering users the information they need to help them along their health and wellness journey.

Galaxy Watch5 available in 44mm and 40mm casing features 1.4-inch and 1.2-inch display, respectively. The smartwatch features. With new features, the watch also has a 13% larger battery as compared to the previous gen watch. The watch also features featuring a Sapphire Crystal display.

The Galaxy Watch5 Pro, on the other hand, has been created for those who love outdoor activities like hiking, cycling and more. Featuring a 1.4-inch 450x450 Super AMOLED, Full Color Always On Display with Sapphire Crystal for better wear and tear, it has a durable titanium casing that protects the display with a protruded bezel design. It comes with an all-new D-Buckle Sport Band that offers rugged durability with a sleek and clean fit. The battery on the Watch5Pro is 60% larger than Galaxy Watch4.

The Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro are available for pre-order in select markets starting on August 10, with retail availability starting on August 26. Galaxy Watch5 will be priced at $279 for the Bluetooth version and $329 for the LTE version. And the Galaxy Watch5 Pro with a 45mm display, and starting at $449 for the Bluetooth version and $499 for the LTE version.