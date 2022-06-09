Samsung wants to turn its smart refrigerators into TV with free channels

Samsung said its new update for Family Hub refrigerators will bring Samsung TV Plus, the company's free ad-supported live TV service. The fridges that come with a tablet built-in will be able to stream live TV content, but the only caveat here is that the service will be operational only in the US and South Korea initially.

At its second annual Bespoke Home event, Samsung made several smart home centric announcements. Among them is the launch of the new update for refrigerators that run on Family Hub 2.0, which includes models from 2017 or later. Users of Samsung's smart refrigerators can already watch television on the built-in touchscreen by mirroring content from their Samsung smart TV or a Samsung phone, but without these devices, that large screen was just a little obsolete.

The built-in screen on Family Hub refrigerators can also double up as speakers with support for Amazon Alexa and Samsung's Bixby voice assistants to take commands. But with live TV integration, these voice assistants should also be able to launch Samsung TV Plus right on that screen, provided the machine is connected to a WiFi network. Samsung TV Plus is the company's live TV service with a catalogue of over 200 channels, but they are so randomised. I have often struggled to find the right content for myself on Samsung TV Plus, but that is because the India catalogue is limited.

Apart from giving the Family Hub refrigerators the ability to stream live TV, Samsung is also adding the ability of art mode. What that means for Family Hub users is that they will be able to turn the screen of their fridges into a nice-looking piece of art. That will be possible because of an app called Art Gallery, which has several designs and arts based on different elements. Samsung also lets you find the right art for your space, but that will use your Samsung phone or tablet's camera to identify the surroundings of your fridge. You can also choose your custom style for your refrigerator. Samsung said its Art Gallery service for Family Hub fridge users will be free of charge and will not require any subscription.

Among other things, Samsung also announced some additional features for the Family Hub refrigerators. Family Hub users will be able to use their fridge as a home control centre for SmartThings, which is Samsung's smart home platform. That means users will be able to control connected devices such as air conditioners or smart TV right from the fridge's screen.