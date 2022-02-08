Samsung will launch the Galaxy S22 in the Metaverse: Here is how to watch it in the virtual world

Samsung leaves no stones unturned for its flagship smartphones every year. It is easy to spot gigantic posters of its new phones at any major venue, especially around the time its top-of-the-line phones mark their debut. We expect no less for the Galaxy S22, which will be showcased to the world tomorrow for the first time ever. However, Samsung may still have a surprise in store for us. The South Korean tech major is expected to launch its Galaxy S22 series in the metaverse too.

That's right, one of the hottest keywords for 2022, metaverse is quickly gaining the attention of every entity that is even remotely related to tech. With the kind of hype Samsung is known to build around its devices during their launch, metaverse posed to be the perfect opportunity for the world's biggest smartphone manufacturer to come up with a world's first - a launch event in the metaverse.

It will thus be streaming the launch of the Galaxy S22 on Decentraland, the leading metaverse platform that lets users explore, socialise and even shop in a completely virtual world. The launch will be held in downtown New York City location within Decentraland, called 837X.

Techradar was able to take a tour of Samsung's launch location within the metaverse. In a report, it explains that the company has built a virtual store inside Decentraland that is "a cavernous, dayglo-colour, techno music-infused space." The publication explains that the virtual launch venue showcases glowing orbs and Samsung marketing all around. Players can even purchase outfits of their choice from the venue.

How to watch Galaxy Unpacked event in Decentraland tomorrow

If you want to get a whiff of what the metaverse, and such events in it, have to offer, you can do so by checking out the Galaxy Unpacked event tomorrow in Decentraland. For this, users will have to make an account on the metaverse using their cryptocurrency wallet. Though if you don't want the complete features right away and just want to watch the event, it is recommended you sign in as a guest on the platform for free.

Once the users sign in and make an avatar, they can visit the 837X location by navigating their avatar using a keyboard and mouse. The Galaxy Unpacked event has been scheduled for 8:30 pm IST on February 9, so make sure your avatar is on the location at the time.

Of course, those wanting a regular video experience of the launch can check it out on Samsung's YouTube channel at the mentioned time. Whether you chose to watch it on any of them or not, you can head over to India Today Tech to know all about the new Samsung flagships as they are unveiled to the world.