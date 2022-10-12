Samsung will rollout 5G support in November, check list of devices that are yet to get 5G

Samsung has announced that it is planning to roll out support for 5G in India next month. The company has confirmed that the update will arrive in the middle of November. So, those who have a 5G Samsung phone and are based in cities that are 5G-ready will have to wait for just a few more weeks to experience the latest network.

"Samsung has pioneered 5G technology development since 2009 and took the leading role in standardizing 5G technology globally. In India, Samsung has the widest portfolio of 5G devices. We are working closely with our operator partners and are committed to rolling out OTA updates across all our 5G devices by mid-November 2022, enabling Indian consumers to experience 5G seamlessly," a Samsung India spokesperson said.

A lot of Samsung users are not able to access 5G network because their smartphone requires an update from the brand to optimize radio frequency for 5G. Airtel has published a list of devices that are yet to get support for 5G and it includes a lot of Samsung phones. Those who have Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy A53, Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy A33, Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, and Galaxy M33 can already access 5G.

Some of the Samsung phones that are yet to get 5G support are Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy F42, Galaxy A52s, Galaxy M52, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy A22 5G, Galaxy S20 FE 5G, Galaxy M32 5G, Galaxy F23, Galaxy A73, Galaxy M42, Galaxy M53, and Galaxy M13.

It is good to see that Samsung wants its users to wait for a very long time to experience 5G. Other brands like Apple will reportedly release the software update in December this year, which means that iPhone users will have to wait for almost two months. Google, on the other hand, is planning to push out a similar update for Pixel 6a users too, but by December 2022.