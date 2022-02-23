Samsung's budget Galaxy A03 India price leaks, may start at around Rs 10,000

.Samsung is reportedly gearing to bring the Galaxy A03 in India. The smartphone was launched in its home country in December and it seems as if the phone will make its way in India soon. The Samsung Galaxy is likely to be a budget offering that may be priced at around Rs 10,000. The information was revealed by Mysmartprice in collaboration with tipster Mukul Sharma. He believes that Samsung Galaxy A03 will be offered in two configurations. Its base model will have 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, while the top-end model will get 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

The price of the Samsung Galaxy A03 has been revealed through a picture that is believed to come from Samsung's internal systems. It states that the base variant will be priced at Rs 10,499 while the dealer price for the same will be INR 10,193. On the other hand, the 4GB RAM model will come in at Rs 11,999, while the dealer price for it will be Rs 11,650.

The Samsung Galaxy A03 has been launched, so we are aware of the complete details of this smartphone. The phone features a 6.5-inch LCD panel with a resolution of 1560x720 pixels. It is powered by an octa-core Unisoc chipset and coupled with IMG8322 GPU.

The device gets a dual rear camera setup on the rear with an LED flash. It has a 48-megapixel main camera and a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, there's a 5-megapixel lens for selfies.

Samsung uses a 5000mAh battery on the device. It brings connectivity options such as 4G, GPS, WiFi, 3.5mm audio jack and Bluetooth. The phone is offered in three colour options including Black, Blue, and Red. Moreover, it runs Android 11 with OneUI on top.