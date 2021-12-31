Samsung's next flagship mobile processor teased to bring Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5-like graphics

Samsung is holding an event on January 11 to announce its next flagship mobile processor, the Exynos 2200. And since there are still a few days to go, the South Korean company - which is also expected to kick off the new year with Galaxy S21 FE- is building hype around the next-generation Exynos processor. And it is making some big claims. Samsung said the Exynos 2200 will use the AMD RDNA 2 graphics architecture, which powers the GPUs inside the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.

Even though what Samsung is touting is an interesting take on the upcoming Exynos mobile processor, the new GPU inside it will not exactly bring the magic of console-level graphics to the next flagship Galaxy phone. There is a reason why consoles and phones are two different categories of devices for playing games. But do not think of it as a gimmick. The RDNA 2 graphics will allow the GPU of Exynos 2200 to bring better graphics to resource-intensive games. It is just we do not have the specifics at this point.

In a tweet, Samsung said, " The gaming marketplace is about to get serious. Stay tuned for the next #Exynos with the new GPU born from RDNA 2."

Samsung's Exynos processors have improved significantly over the years, but whether its next edition will perform on par with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor is not clear at the moment. Samsung sells two different versions of its flagship phones, one powered by its custom Exynos chip and another powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon chips. Except for the US, Latin America, and China, all markets get the Exynos versions, so clearly, Samsung has a lot to prove. In this case, the presumed Galaxy S22 with Exynos 2200 will be available in all markets except the four aforementioned ones, which will get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered versions.

A high-end graphics architecture for GPU may be a milestone for Samsung, but it is not guaranteed - at least right now - if the next flagship Samsung phone will be a gaming phone. I am talking about phones such as the Asus ROG Phone 5 that not only bring the fastest processor in the market but feature extra bells and whistles that gamers love. Samsung is unlikely to follow that path for its Galaxy series, but you never know what rabbit Samsung might pull out of the hat. Anyway, we will have to wait for the January 11 announcement to find out more.