Samsung's Repair Mode will hide your personal pictures, documents before you give your phone for repair

Submitting your phone for repair to a service center can be daunting. That is because there are a dozen things you need to take care of before you give your phones to absolute strangers. The most scary part about giving away your phone for repair is exposing your personal pictures, documents and other important stuff. Now if you wipe off your phone completely, it is a different story, but if you cannot do that, there is a risk of someone using your data. However, Samsung is now working on a new feature that will put your worries to rest.

As per a report by Sam Mobile, Samsung is working on a new privacy feature called the Repair Mode. The new development was spotted on Samsung's Korean website. The Repair Mode will give limited access to the technicians who open your phone. Once you turn on the Repair Mode, your pictures, messages and accounts will be hidden from the technicians. So the technicians will get enough access to fix your phone but will not be able to misuse the content available on it.

As per the report, Samsung is planning to roll out the feature to Galaxy S21 series but plans to expand the feature to other devices too.

Users will be able to switch on the Repair Mode by going to the "Battery and Device Care" section within the built-in Settings app. When you do that, the phone goes into the Repair Mode, which technically hides your pictures and personal data from getting exposed to the technician who will break your phone open.

The report further added that only the default installed apps will be accessible to the repair person. The best bit here is that the Repair Mode can be turned on only by the user. Samsung is yet to confirm the details about the phone. The smartphone maker is also yet to share in which countries the feature will be roll out and which Samsung models will get it.

