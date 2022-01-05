Samsung's TV Days Sale is offering free Galaxy Tab A7 tablet with premium TVs

Samsung is running a Big TV Days sale on its official India website and is offering some enticing deals on televisions. The company is giving discounts on some of the 55-inch and above UHD TVs, QLED TVs, and Neo QLED TVs. The sale is already live on the platform and will continue until January 31. The South Korean giant is also giving a free soundbar and tablet with some of the premium TVs.

The free tablet offer is valid on 65-inch Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV, 65-inch and 55-inch Neo QLED 4K TVs, 65-inch and 55-inch QLED TVs, and 75-inch UHD TV. As far as the tablet is concerned, customers get Galaxy Tab A7 (LTE) worth Rs 21,999 at no extra cost. It was launched with Android 10 OS in September 2020, so you are not getting a very old device.

The tablet has a 10.4-inch WUXGA+ TFT display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, an 8-megapixel rear camera, a 7,040mAh battery, and 32GB storage, which is expandable. Apart from this tablet, Samsung is also giving up to 20 per cent cashback on 55-inch and above TVs. During Samsung's Big TV Days sale, there are also easy EMI options starting from Rs 1,990.

The free soundbar offer is not available on a lot of TVs and those who are buying a 75-inch or 85-inch Neo QLED TV in India can get it. Customers will get a HW-Q900A soundbar, which is a 7.1.2-channel premium soundbar with support Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, Q-Symphony, AirPlay 2, Wi-Fi and Spotify Connect. This HW-Q900A soundbar, which usually sells for Rs 94,990, can be bought at no extra cost if you buy any of the above-mentioned Neo QLED TV before the end of this month.

One will also get up to Rs 3,000 additional discount on products if purchased using the company's Samsung Shop App, as per the official site. Furthermore, the South Korean giant is also offering a 10-year burn-in warranty on the QLED TVs as well as an additional one-year warranty on all other Samsung TVs that customers purchase during the Big TV Days sale.