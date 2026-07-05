Sanand's big chip moment: 'Made in India' semiconductors to be exported to Japan, US, Europe

Union Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday said chips manufactured at the newly inaugurated CG Semi Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility in Gujarat's Sanand will be used in automobiles and industrial applications, while also being exported to Japan, the United States and Europe.

"The chips manufactured at this plant will be used in cars, scooters, and various industrial applications; and—most significantly—chips made in India at this facility will be exported to Japan, America, and Europe. Indian technology will earn global acclaim," Vaishnaw said after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the facility.

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The minister credited the development to the Prime Minister's push to establish a domestic semiconductor ecosystem.

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"The efforts of the Prime Minister have made this success possible. This was once considered impossible, but it has become a reality thanks to the bold resolve of our leadership—a monumental commitment to establish a semiconductor industry in India, which has now come to fruition," he said.

#WATCH | Sanand, Gujarat: On the inauguration of CG Semi Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility, Union Minister for Electronics & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, says, "The chips manufactured at this plant will be used in cars, scooters, and various… pic.twitter.com/CqQvzPIODb — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2026

Modi pitches Sanand as an emerging semiconductor hub

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Prime Minister Modi described the inauguration of the CG Semi OSAT facility as another step towards making India a global hub for semiconductors and futuristic technologies.

Sharing posts on X after the inauguration, Modi said, "It was wonderful being back in Sanand to inaugurate the CG Semi Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility. This will add momentum to our efforts in making India a hub for semiconductors and futuristic technologies."

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said industrial leadership is built through clusters rather than standalone factories, citing Silicon Valley in the United States, Taiwan's Hsinchu Science Park, Japan's Silicon Island and Tsukuba Science City as examples.

"Today, Sanand too is moving in that direction," he said.

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'A semiconductor cluster is being born'

PM Modi said Sanand was rapidly emerging as a semiconductor cluster, with multiple companies beginning production within a short span. "Within just a few months, Micron, Kaynes, and CG Semi have started production here. A semiconductor cluster is being born in India," he said.

He said the ecosystem would expand beyond chip packaging to include specialised companies, chemical manufacturing, testing laboratories, machine servicing industries, design centres and startups.

"One industry gives birth to hundreds. Hundreds of industries create millions of jobs. And millions of jobs transform the economy of an entire region," Modi said, adding that similar semiconductor clusters were emerging in several states across the country.

