Sarvam partners with SBI Life to deploy AI tools for customer engagement, sales

Artificial intelligence startup Sarvam on February 26 said it is partnering with SBI Life Insurance to build AI applications for customer engagement and sales, expanding the use of generative AI across one of the country’s largest insurance distribution networks.

The deployment is expected to reach more than 8 crore customers and support over 3,50,000 distributors nationwide, Sarvam said.

The system is built on Sarvam’s conversational AI platform Samvaad and its multi-agent orchestration platform Arya, which coordinate multiple AI systems to perform tasks using enterprise data.

Sarvam added that the initiative is aimed at moving artificial intelligence projects beyond experimental stages into operational deployment across large organisations.

The announcement also highlights how financial services firms in India are increasingly adopting AI to automate customer interactions, improve sales productivity and expand digital reach in a highly competitive market.

Earlier in the day, AI startup Gnani.ai announced a partnership with fintech firm Razorpay to launch an agentic AI platform capable of completing payment collections during live customer calls, targeting a long-standing challenge in automated debt recovery.

Both Sarvam and Gnani.ai launched sovereign models last week during the India AI Impact Summit. Sarvam had been rolling out new tools throughout February, culminating in the launch of two flagship language models, Sarvam-30B and Sarvam-105B.

Meanwhile, Gnani.ai launched a voice model that works across 12 Indian languages even under low-bandwidth conditions, a practical necessity in a country where millions of users rely on older phones and patchy connectivity.