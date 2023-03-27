Satya Nadella urges people to give their best in their current jobs, says that is the way to grow

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has been an instrumental part of the company for a number of years. In an interview, Nadella, who had served in various departments of Microsoft before becoming its CEO, had a piece of advice for all the working professionals. The Microsoft CEO says that people should focus entirely on the jobs that they are doing at present and not wait for their next job to showcase their 'best work'.

Satya Nadella's career advice to working professionals

The Microsoft CEO said that when he walked in the office for the first time in 1992, he thought that he had the 'greatest job on earth and that he didn't need anything more'. Nadella served in various departments at the tech giant and filled in a variety of roles. Eventually, he became Microsoft's CEO in 2014 and has since then redefined the way the company works and what it stands for. The latest change that the company has gone through is the shift towards AI-related tech with the introduction of the new Bing.

In an interview with LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky, Nadella had said that one should't wait for 'their next job to do their best work'. He also added that you can't grow if 'you don't think your growth comes because of what you're doing'.

In the same interview, Nadella also said that during his 30 years at Microsoft, he has never taken his work lightly and felt that the job that he was doing was the most important thing'.

He said, "There was never a time where I thought the job I was doing, all through my 30 years of Microsoft, that somehow I was doing that as a way to some other job. I felt the job I was doing there was the most important thing. I genuinely felt it."

Thus with enthusiasm, commitment, and a willingness to take on more responsibilities, he moved up through the company and eventually became its CEO.

About Microsoft's new Bing

Microsoft is adding more and more AI-powered tools to its portfolio and the latest addition was Bing's new ability to generate visual content. The tool uses ChatGPT's parent company, OpenAI's Dall-E, an AI chatbot that creates images based on text prompts. The inclusion of the Image Creation Tool also makes Bing the first search engine that enables users to generate images and search content at one place. Initially, when it had just been launched, the AI-powered Bing was criticized for being inaccurate and even going rogue. However, Microsoft is slowly working on the new technology and is making it better every day.