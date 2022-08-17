Saudi woman sentenced to 34 years in prison for following, retweeting dissidents on Twitter

A Saudi woman has been sentenced to 34 years in prison for using Twitter. As reported by the Guardian, 34-years old Salma al-Shehab has been put behind bars for following and retweeting dissidents and activists.

Salma al-Shehab, a PhD student from the University of Leeds in UK, said to have returned home for holidays and that's when she was booked for "assisting those who seek to cause public unrest and destabilize civil and national security by following their Twitter accounts".

The special terrorist court initially sentenced Salma al-Shehab to three years imprisonment for using the social media platform, cited as a "crime". As per the court, her actions "cause public unrest and destabilize civil and national security".

On Monday, a public prosecutor asked the appeal court to consider her other alleged crimes, which made the court revise her imprisonment to 34 years with a travel ban for another 34 years.

The translation of the court records cited the new charges based on the other allegations about Shehab including "assisting those who seek to cause public unrest and destabilize civil and national security by following their Twitter accounts" and retweeting them.

The report also suggested that Shehab, who is the mother of two young children, might seek a new appeal in the case against the ruling. A person related to her said that Shehab will fight for "injustice".

She was pursuing her PhD at Leeds in the UK and between 2018-19 came back home for holidays. While she was planning to bring her husband and children back to the UK with her, she was questioned by Saudi authorities who later arrested and tried for her tweets.

Human rights groups including The Freedom Initiative, the European Saudi Organization for Human Rights, and ALQST for Human Rights are condemning the harsh sentence ruled by Saudi's special terrorist court which came just a few weeks after US president Joe Biden's visit to Saudi Arabia. The European Saudi Organization for Human Rights, said to be one of the longest prison sentences ever, handed out to a Saudi women's rights advocate and is calling for her release.