SBI users can now check FASTag balance by sending a message, here is how

State Bank of India (SBI) has launched a new SMS service for its users to easily check their FASTag balance. The service enables these users to keep track of the remaining balance in their FASTag account. For the unaware, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) operates the electronic toll collection system called FASTag. The system allows travellers to pay toll tax directly from the savings account linked with FASTag using Radio Frequency Identification technology.

No doubt the establishment of FASTag has eliminated carrying cash while driving or going for a trip. All you need to do is recharge your FASTag and the toll will be collected from the FASTag (RFID Tag) stuck to your vehicle's windscreen. While the process sure has made it easy to pay tolls at state borders, there was no direct way to check the FASTag balance in a click.

Now, SBI account owners can check their FASTag balance just by a simple SMS process through their registered mobile number.

How to check FASTag balance via SMS

-- Step 1: Type FTBAL for a single vehicle or FTBAL for a particular vehicle (In case you have multiple SBI FASTags) in your message box.

-- Step 2: Send the above message via SMS to 7208820019 from your registered mobile number.

-- Step 3: The bank will instantly send you the remaining balance in your SBI FASTag.

Notably, the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways made FASTag mandatory under the Central Motor Vehicles Rules (CMVR) 1989 effective January 1, 2021. The ministry has made it mandatory for all class M and N vehicles with four-wheelers or more that are transporting goods or individuals.

Under revisions made under CMVR 1989 by the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, FASTag is also mandatory if you are purchasing new third-party insurance as of 1 April 2021. The FASTag recharge can be done via any bank. However, the SBI customers who want to apply for a FASTag have to visit the PoS facility to get it with a 5-year validity period. Notably, the FASTag can be recharged with a registered mobile number with SBI or a registered bank to pay toll payments.