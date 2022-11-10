Scammers buy Blue Tick for $8 to pose as official Twitter account, make manifold before getting suspended

Twitter allotted verification badges to people after verifying their background, checking their official ID allocated by the government. Now, anyone who can shell out $8 or Rs 650 can get one beside their profile name on Twitter. Although heavily criticized, Elon Musk went ahead with his plan of launching the Blue subscription plan which grants the blue tick to users without any verification. Musk turned a blind eye to the downsides of granting everyone who can pay a blue tick on Twitter. And as feared, the imposters were quick to impersonate famous personalities and create a mess on social media.

One of the major worries people had when Musk announced the Twitter blue subscription was that people would misuse the blue tick to fool people. The platform would become a cesspool of abuse and hate speech. The worst fears came true when the blue subscription went live. People started posting fake news almost immediately. Some of the users who got the blue tick after coughing up $8 impersonated famous personalities on Twitter. They changed their handles and display names.

As a user, it becomes extremely difficult to distinguish between a genuine account and a parody account with a blue tick beside their names. So people are more likely to fall into a trap set by scammers. A Twitter user impersonating LeBron James, a basketball player, demanded a trade from the Los Angeles Lakers, which is a basketball team. As expected, many users were fooled by the tweet because it had a blue tick. Soon the account was suspended. A parody account of Jesus Christ too got a verification badge on Twitter.

A Twitter user also created a fake Nintendo account and posted a picture of Mario showing his middle finger. Things did not stop here, fake accounts of some of the popular leaders were also created on Twitter. The accounts were quick to manipulate the followers as blue ticks on the parody accounts, making it impossible for people to distinguish between a fake and an original account. All the fake accounts were soon suspended on Twitter.

To ease the confusion, Twitter briefly rolled out the "Official" label which was granted to select verified accounts, media organisations, government offices and personalities. The official label, which will be placed right below the profile names of users, was rolled back hours after the feature went live.






