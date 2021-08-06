Scammers can ban you from Instagram in exchange for money

Scammers are running a service online that will let you pay them in exchange for banning the Instagram account of any person. As per the scammers, even established accounts with as much as 99,000 followers can be affected by this.

The underground services have been highlighted in a new report by Motherboard. The publication spoke to some of these scammers involved with the practice and found them to be running both a ban service as well as an account restore service for Instagram users.

One such scammer in the underground forums, named War, told Motherboard in a Telegram message that such account banning takes up their entire time in a day. War charges $60 per ban and is hence able to make over five figures in under a month.

War did not really know why they have customers that use their ban-as-a-service. Though they added the clients usually have money "to throw around" and may have a grudge with the account they want to target.

The account restore service goes hand in hand with the ban service. The scammers might contact a victim of the ban attack by themselves, offering to restore their account in exchange for a handsome fee of around $3500 to $4000.

How scammers ban Instagram accounts

In order to do their work, the ban-as-a-service scammers seem to be exploiting Instagram's policies and protection mechanisms against suicide, self-harm, and impersonation. Multiple reports against an account on these grounds ultimately lead to the social media service take actions against the targeted account.

Impersonation, for instance, is often used to ban one account. War uses this mechanism to get someone banned from Instagram. It changes its own verified Instagram account "to look exactly like the target's bio, name, profile photo etc." Once done, it reports the target account for impersonation. Instagram is thus duped to think that the reported account is fake, and it bans it automatically.

Another way of banning an Instagram account is to mass report it through multiple accounts. For this, such scammers have come up with their own scripts that can perform automated reporting against an account. These program scripts are freely available on the Internet.

The scripts are essentially bots that continue to auto report the target account to Instagram until about 40 reports, thus avoiding Instagram's limit. Reporting the account for violating any of Instagram's policies on suicide or self-injury can do the trick.

Both the methods require a target account to have a human in the profile photo. In a statement to the Motherboard, Instagram confirmed that it was aware of such sites offering ban services and that it was investigating them. It also promised to ban people from Instagram who repeatedly break the site's guidelines through such activities.