Scammers targeting users by posting fake customer care numbers on Google for Indian hotels

If you book hotels online a lot, you should be careful about the new scam campaign which has been doing the rounds. Scammers are now posting fake customer care numbers on Google to mislead the users. A cybersecurity firm, CloudSEK, has discovered a scam that targets hotels across India.The scam involves fake customer care numbers being posted on hotel listings on Google. These numbers are created to lure customers and are written in a way that Optical Character Recognition (OCR) technology cannot read them, but they are readable by humans.

As per the findings of CloudSEK, the scammers use multiple sets of similar-looking hotel room images with different phone numbers written on them. They upload these images in the review section of hotel listings to deceive customers. Cyber criminals have been observed to target hotels in various states in India, which also includes the religious cities of Jagannath Puri, Ujjain, and Varanasi. Hotels and homestays of all price categories are being targeted.

The report further mentions that the scammers create new Google accounts regularly and use new phone numbers to keep the scam running. It is not clear whether a single person is behind the scams or whether it involves a group of people.

"The threat actors regularly create new Google accounts and use new phone numbers to keep the scam running. It remains to be seen whether this campaign is operated by a single actor or a group of people. However, our research was able to uncover multiple Google accounts advertising different numbers," the cybersecurity firm said in a statement.

CloudSEK said that the scam resulted in a monetary loss for the victim and affects the hotels' brand image. Truecaller records indicate that around 71 per cent of the calls from the 19 fake numbers discovered during the research were answered by individuals who could become victims. On average, 126 calls were made from each number.

Before booking a hotel, customers should cross check the number provided on Google with the number listed on the official website. "Notably, the names associated with the scanned numbers on Truecaller profiles did not match the names linked to their Google accounts. Multiple Google accounts were observed advertising different phone numbers in a single hotel listing," the report says.

The Cyber Crime Cell of the police department has been informed of the scam campaign, and CloudSEK has advised hotels to be vigilant and take necessary precautions to protect themselves and their customers from falling victim to this scam.