Scientists create a 3D printed soft robotic hand that can play Nintendo's Super Mario Bros

As a breakthrough in the field of robotics, researchers from the University of Maryland have created a soft robotic hand that was able to play a game of Nintendo's Super Mario Bros. The robot was able to complete the first level of the game in under 90 seconds.

Published in the journal Science Advances, the new research shows promising innovations in the field of soft robotics. Soft robotics is a part of robotics that focuses on creating flexible, inflatable robots which are powered using water or air instead of electricity.

Since these are safer than their electric counterparts and are more adaptable, soft robots have sparked interest for applications like prosthetics and biomedical devices. The challenge, however, remains to be controlling the fluids that make these soft robots bend and move.

The new research brings about a key breakthrough in this area. It managed to 3D print a fully assembled soft robotic hand, complete with integrated fluidic circuits, in a single step. This means that instead of an individual control line for each finger of the hand, it managed to control the entire hand through a single pressure input.

To demonstrate the working of the new system, the team designed an integrated fluidic circuit for the soft robotic hand. The single pressure control on the circuit then used varying pressures to activate different fingers on the soft robotic hand.

For example, applying a low pressure made the first finger to press the Nintendo controller. This, in turn, was the key assigned to making Mario walk in the game. Similarly, high pressure made Mario jump.

A preset program then came into action to combine all these pressures and make the robotic hand move autonomously. The program automatically switched between off, low, medium, and high pressures. The result - the robotic hand pressed the corresponding buttons on the controller and completed the first level of Super Mario Bros. in less than 90 seconds.

The team of scientists involved with the research decided to test their creation on Super Mario Bros for a couple of reasons. Other than the obvious fun factor, they maintained that the game's timing and level make-up are established. In addition, anything going wrong at a single point in time would immediately result in a game over. An autonomous soft robotic hand thus had to work perfectly to ace the game.

The research shows a unique method of building and integrating fluidic circuits to robots that takes less than a day. The team is now exploring the use of this technique for biomedical applications like rehabilitation devices, surgical tools, and customizable prosthetics.