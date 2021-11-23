Seiko WristMac, first ever Apple Watch from 1988, up for auction

All this while, we thought the Apple Watch, which was launched in 2014, is the first-ever smartwatch launched by Apple. However, the Apple Watch wasn't the first wearable accessory by the company. The Seiko WristMac is regarded as the first Macintosh wearable accessory. The rare watch, which was sold back in 1988, is now up for auction on the auction website ComicConnect. The wristmac was the most advanced wearables of that time and was worn by the astronauts on the space shuttle Atlantis, the description on ComicConnect read.

The auction website has posted images of the Seiko watch. The website says the Seiko Watch, released in Mac, was unveiled 25 years before Apple Watch was introduced. It has been regarded as the first piece of wearable computational technology. The Seiko WristMac, which is now up for auction, comes in its original packaging and has never been sold in the over thirty years since its first release. This means, whoever is going to win the bid will get original packaging. The watch box features the specifications of the watch and contains the original sticker noting the Serial Number.

The website reveals that has been opened and shows little wear but retains its original white appearance despite some stress. The box carries the original Wrist Mac Registration Card, which was never filled out by the Wrist Tutorial and Reference Manual (complete with white pages and no writing inside it), the Wrist Mac 1.2 floppy disk containing the official Wrist Mac software and its original cables. The watch, which was way ahead of its time could do something that the smartwatches cannot do now— store telephone numbers and take notes.

"This is an extremely rare and obscure piece of tech history, and an incredible find for collectors, investors, and Apple fans. It has rarely been seen since its inception over 30 years ago, and it will likely be years before another one comes to auction anywhere. This is a can't-miss piece of computer history. In 1988, Ex Machina, Inc. and Seiko came together to release the Wrist Mac, a programmable watch that connected to a Macintosh computer. The Wrist Mac could store telephone numbers, set alarms for both one-time use and recurring daily and weekly uses, and take notes, which could then be exported to a disk as a text file.

The auction website further revealed that the astronaut wore the watch the Atlantis Space Shuttle sent to space in 1991. "When the astronauts aboard the Atlantis Space Shuttle sent the first email from space on August 28, 1991, they wore WristMac watches to coordinate with the Macintosh Portable and Apple Link software aboard the shuttle. Apple products have long been seen as the forefront of technology, making them a natural choice for NASA missions, like the use of the then-futuristic iPods aboard NASA ships in the 2000s," the site read.