Senior Twitter exec first ghosted by HR, then Elon Musk tried to humiliate him with public tweets 

Strange things are still afoot at Twitter. After the recent layoffs -- around 200 people were fired by Elon Musk and his team -- many employees are still unsure of their employment status. One of them was Haraldur Thorleifsson, a senior executive who joined Twitter after his company in 2021. That was until he was formally fired following his tweets and replies involving Elon Musk. But bizarrely before his spat with Musk, Thorleifsson received no communication from Twitter HR about his layoff. And when he directly reached out to Elon Musk for a clarification after tagging the Twitter boss in a tweet, Musk tried to publicly humiliate him instead of offering any help.

Haraldur Thorleifsson, who was reportedly a director at Twitter with duties that involved people management, was struggling with Musk on Twitter on Tuesday night. Thorleifsson had tagged Elon Musk and tweeted, "Dear @elonmusk, 9 days ago the access to my work computer was cut, along with about 200 other Twitter employees. However, your head of HR is not able to confirm if I am an employee or not. You've not answered my emails. Maybe if enough people retweet you'll answer me here?"

Now, Musk could have handled such a tweet, and surely an unsavoury moment, in several ways. Instead, the new Twitter boss tried to humiliate Thorleifsson, so much so that he even appealed to Jack Dorsey who as Twitter CEO had bought Thorleifsson's company called Ueno.

Reacting to Thorleifsson's tweet, Musk asked, "What work have you been doing?" To which the employee replied saying, "I would need to break confidentiality to answer this question here. If you have your lawyers share in writing that I can do that then I'd be happy to discuss that openly!

"It's approved, you go ahead," replied Musk.

Thorleifsson then shared the list of duties he performed at Twitter during his stint. He revealed that he led the effort to save about $500k on one SaaS contract. Supported closing down many others. He also noted in a series of tweets that he led prioritization of design projects across the company to make sure we were able to deliver with a small team.

"Which SaaS contract exactly? Prioritization of what design projects?," asked Musk again. "Figma. All active design projects," Thorleifsson replied. Musk then replied with a laughing emoji, publicly mocking him for his work at Twitter.

Musk's reply to Thorleifsson did not go down with many Twitter users who slammed him for publicly mocking an employee instead of offering any clarity on his employment status. Criticizing Musk, a Twitter user wrote, "No, @elonmusk this is not good response from a leader. Also it doesn't seem right to not provide clarity to employees about their termination. Those of us who love you should also be able to speak to you truthfully."

Another user said, "Elon, if he hasn't done anything glaringly wrong or commit serious fraud, get overly slack at work, maybe give him a chance to do another project?"

Hours after his spat with Musk, Thorleifsson was formally told that he had been fired. He tweeted, "All of the sudden, Twitter's head of HR (who had previously twice been unable to tell me if I had a job or not) emailed and said I was no longer employed. Which is totally ok and it happens all the time. Companies let people go, that's within their rights. They usually tell people about it but that's seemingly the optional part at Twitter now... Next up though is finding out if Twitter will pay me what they owe me per my contract. Or, will one of the richest people in the world, try to avoid paying?"