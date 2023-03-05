Senior Twitter exec who slept on office floor says businesses are not families after being fired by Elon Musk

Ever since Elon Musk took over as Twitter's new owner, a lot of changes had been introduced in the company. The biggest change, perhaps, was that Twitter's workforce got reduced by more than 50 per cent. While Twitter had around 7,500 people working before October 2022, after Musk assumed his role, the number of employees left at the company were around 2,300. And recently, Musk fired around 200 employees again which means that this number has reduced even more.

Esther Crawford, one of Musk's loyalists who committed to building Twitter 2.0, was also amongst the ones impacted by the latest round of layoffs at the company. Miss Crawford's picture had gone viral on social media last year, in which she was seen taking a nap in Twitter's office. In a Twitter thread, Miss Crawford shared her thoughts on layoffs at a company in general and said that at the end of the day, 'businesses are not families'.

Esther Crawford on layoffs

Taking to Twitter, Esther Crawford penned her thoughts in a Twitter thread and wrote that many times, when a company lays off people, the ones who got to keep their jobs are 'demonised for not quitting in solidarity with the laid off people'. She termed this practice as 'bizarre' and said that empathy has to be extended on both sides as it is not easy for the employees left behind either. She also said that it is okay if people who were not impacted by layoffs take it as a moment to shine as 'leaders are born in moments like these'.

'Businesses are not families'

Miss Crawford then goes on to add that it can be jarring for the laid off employees to have a piece of their identity taken away suddenly. She also says that people who are left behind at the company can often feel 'lonelier and scarier' after the people they trusted are gone. "A new normal has emerged and that takes time as projects, people and priorities shift," she says.

She then adds that at the end of the day, 'businesses are not families, they are teams. And that the company's needs can change or new directions can emerge'. She adds, " If you are delivering with excellence then you can feel good, no matter what happens or when your time is up."

Crawford's cryptic tweet

After being laid off from Twitter, Crawford has posted a cryptic tweet that read, "The worst take you could have from watching me go all-in on Twitter 2.0 is that my optimism or hard work was a mistake. Those who jeer and mock are necessarily on the sidelines and not in the arena. I'm deeply proud of the team for building through so much noise and chaos."

Elon Musk's promise to remaining employees

Meanwhile, reports had surfaced earlier this week that after announcing layoffs over the weekend, Musk wrote an email to his remaining Twitter employees on Monday morning. In the email, Musk reportedly said that there will be some 'very significant performance-based stock rewards' for the remaining employees.

As per the internal memo obtained by The Verge, Musk also referred to the latest round of layoffs at the company and called it a 'difficult organizational overhaul focused on improving future execution'.

Musk wrote in the email, "This past week, we completed a difficult organizational overhaul focused on improving future execution, using as much feedback as we could gather from the entire company." He added, "Those who remain are highly regarded by those around them."